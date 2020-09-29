Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) vs. Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Albertsons Companies and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 3 16 0 2.84 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 43.46%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets 2.62% 9.44% 5.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Weis Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.10 $466.40 million N/A N/A Weis Markets $3.54 billion 0.37 $67.98 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Weis Markets.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of March 13, 2018, the company operated 205 retail food stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and West Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.