Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:AXU opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

