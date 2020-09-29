Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.20. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $13.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $121.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

