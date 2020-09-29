All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Live Nation Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LYV) Critical Review

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of All For One Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and All For One Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.00 $69.89 million ($0.02) -2,668.00 All For One Media $10,000.00 14.13 -$7.11 million N/A N/A

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and All For One Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $65.44, suggesting a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than All For One Media.

Risk and Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -9.36% -61.92% -6.83% All For One Media -97,338.81% N/A -956.85%

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats All For One Media on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or leased 120 entertainment venues and 144 other facilities in North America; and 37 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

