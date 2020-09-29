Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.35) and the highest is ($3.55). Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($10.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.60) to ($7.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $7,873,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,836,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.00. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

