AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by 17.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE:AWF opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.