Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.25. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 133,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,017. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Altice USA news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $12,891,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,779,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

