Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWCMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of AWCMY stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,947. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 34.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.89. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

