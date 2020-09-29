Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Alumina has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

