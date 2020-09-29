Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,895 shares of company stock worth $894,614. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

