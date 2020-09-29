American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $8.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.04 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $36.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.53 billion to $37.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.63 billion to $43.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 200,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,187. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 33.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,843,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $175,542,000 after acquiring an additional 368,083 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

