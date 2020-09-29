American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI) shares were down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 327,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 695,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

