Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.
In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ABCB traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,151. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.