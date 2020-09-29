Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ABCB traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,151. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

