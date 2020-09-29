Amon Trading 1% Lower This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $8,314.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043038 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.22 or 0.04786617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033816 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.