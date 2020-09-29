Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amphenol is benefiting from its diversified business model that lowers volatility of individual-end markets and geographies. Information technology, data communications, mobile devices, and industrial markets are expected to report robust top-line growth in the near term. Moreover, acquisitions helped the company strengthen its product offerings and expand customer base. These are tailwinds to the top line in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, weak military, commercial aerospace and mobile devices sales are expected to hurt third-quarter sales. Additionally, significant competition in almost all areas of operation remains a headwind. Lower anticipated demand from China is a concern for Amphenol’s customers. Moreover, ambiguity over the timing of the automotive market recovery is a downside for Amphenol.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

NYSE APH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,005. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.76. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $113.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 74.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amphenol by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,068,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after purchasing an additional 596,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,164,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

