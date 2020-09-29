Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $12,598,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 122,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,069. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

