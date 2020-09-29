Analysts Anticipate Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will report earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the highest is $6.14. Boston Beer reported earnings of $3.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $11.80 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $22.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.43.

Boston Beer stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $899.04. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $852.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.25. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $935.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $64,664,781. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 56.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.