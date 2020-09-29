Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce $9.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.70 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $12.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $41.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.78 billion to $42.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $46.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $2,909,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 801,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,362,000 after buying an additional 86,070 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.39. 115,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,625. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

