Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post $3.03 Earnings Per Share

Sep 29th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.25. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $12.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $13.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.91 to $23.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.67.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,828 shares of company stock valued at $64,678,943. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $632.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $635.85.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

