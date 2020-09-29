Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $314.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

