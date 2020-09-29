Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $7.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.21.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,289. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $3,116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $160,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $12,148,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,172. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.10 and its 200-day moving average is $332.44. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

