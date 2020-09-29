Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,516,370.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,412.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $719,303. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth $73,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 7,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,905. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

