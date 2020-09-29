Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.34. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Investar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Investar by 48.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Investar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.66. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

