Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.11). MRC Global reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 178.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 3,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.34. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 143.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

