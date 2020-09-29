Analysts Anticipate TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 29.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth $203,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 2,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,930. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

