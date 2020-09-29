Analysts Expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.53). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCEL. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $224,237.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,237.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,054 shares of company stock worth $960,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,367. The company has a market capitalization of $490.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.27. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

