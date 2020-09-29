Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.25). Crispr Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($4.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.13) to ($3.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $1,647,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,543. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 182.39 and a beta of 2.29. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $105.12.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

