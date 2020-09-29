Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $2.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.05. Cummins posted earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,073,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.87. 36,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.