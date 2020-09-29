Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $2.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.05. Cummins posted earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,073,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.87. 36,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.