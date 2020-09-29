Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.62 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $17.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.51 billion to $21.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,508,000 after acquiring an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 44.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cummins by 674.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $56,469,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.87. 36,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,616. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.49. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

