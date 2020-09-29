Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $296,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,373 shares of company stock worth $9,824,946 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $498.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.