Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to report sales of $3.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $870,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 319.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $31.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.07 million, with estimates ranging from $2.82 million to $65.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $873,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,291 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INO stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 600,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,108,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.14 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

