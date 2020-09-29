Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.29 Million

Brokerages predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) will announce sales of $36.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $37.97 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $28.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $140.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $142.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $149.46 million, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $156.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%.

KREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $48,551.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,163 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,552. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 517.56 and a quick ratio of 517.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

