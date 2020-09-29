Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,234. The company has a market cap of $343.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

