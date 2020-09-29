Analysts Expect Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.44. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 42,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

