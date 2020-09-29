Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce sales of $25.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.26 million to $44.39 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $132.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $257.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.33 million to $291.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $441.05 million, with estimates ranging from $400.20 million to $488.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 281,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 23,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $575.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.15. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.