Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $84.44. 11,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,828. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.