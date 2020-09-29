Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Teranga Gold (TGZ)

Teranga Gold (TSE: TGZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/24/2020 – Teranga Gold was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$21.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$19.50.
- 9/21/2020 – Teranga Gold was given a new C$19.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2020 – Teranga Gold was given a new C$19.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$20.25.
- 8/11/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Teranga Gold was given a new C$19.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$21.50.
Shares of Teranga Gold stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,532. Teranga Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$3.86 and a twelve month high of C$16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teranga Gold Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
