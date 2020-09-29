Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Teranga Gold (TGZ)

Teranga Gold (TSE: TGZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/24/2020 – Teranga Gold was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$21.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$19.50.

9/21/2020 – Teranga Gold was given a new C$19.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Teranga Gold was given a new C$19.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$20.25.

8/11/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Teranga Gold was given a new C$19.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$21.50.

Shares of Teranga Gold stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,532. Teranga Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$3.86 and a twelve month high of C$16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teranga Gold Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

