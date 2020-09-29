Analysts Set Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) PT at $48.33

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 10.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGR remained flat at $$49.35 during trading on Thursday. 16,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,904. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

