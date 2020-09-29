Analysts Set Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) PT at $8.81

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.63. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 96.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

