Analysts Set BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) PT at $7.97

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $380.52 million, a P/E ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.57. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,161,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,931 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

