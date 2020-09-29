Analysts Set Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Target Price at $61.00

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLGX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

CLGX remained flat at $$67.74 on Thursday. 12,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,122. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

