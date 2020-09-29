Analysts Set County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Price Target at $24.50

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICBK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $233,280. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICBK stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,557. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

