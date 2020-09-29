Analysts Set Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) PT at €8.34

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.34 ($9.81).

ENEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

