Analysts Set Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMNB. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $314.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 409,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 408,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 254,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.