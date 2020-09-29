Analysts Set GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Target Price at $16.80

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GNMK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,199. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $970.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.