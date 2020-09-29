Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) PT at €89.57

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €89.09 ($104.81).

Several analysts have weighed in on GXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €95.55 ($112.41). The stock had a trading volume of 70,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.74. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.