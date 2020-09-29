Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $378.71 million, a PE ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

