Analysts Set Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Target Price at $45.00

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MLHR. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 28.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 154.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

MLHR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

