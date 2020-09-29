Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $220.33

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 65.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 47.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $369,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $232.55. 11,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average is $215.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

