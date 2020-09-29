Analysts Set Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price at $228.50

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Quidel stock traded up $17.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,144. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.80. Quidel has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Analysts predict that Quidel will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

